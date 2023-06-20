Capital City set to be dazzled with multitude of live music events in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City is set to be dazzled with a multitude of live music events in July as Topeka Music Week coincides with Country Stampede.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Tuesday, June 20, announced that Visit Topeka and Southwest Publishing & Mailing Corporation will bring an impressive lineup of acts to the Topeka Music Week.

Officials noted that the highly anticipated community-wide event is held each summer at venues across the Capital City. The 2023 installment will be held between July 7 and 16, to align with Country Stampede and Mini-Fiesta.

GTP indicated that country cover groups, rock bands and eclectic ensembles will be featured with a diverse lineup. Enthusiasts have been invited to visit Topeka in July to enjoy the multitude of acts and genres set to step into the limelight. Featured performances include, but are not limited to:

Colin Nicohols & Matthew Mulnix @ Happy Basset Barrel House on July 7th

Duo Do Jour @ NOTO’s Redbud Park on July 7th

Maria the Mexican @ Compass Point Home of Dirty Girl Adventures on July 7th

Michael Salgado @ Evergy Plaza on July 8th

The BASH @ The Celtic Fox on July 8th

West Side Story @ Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy

North Topeka Community Band @ Garfield Park on July 10th

Ratchet Dolls @ The Boobie Trap Bar on July 11th

Country Kickoff @ Evergy Plaza on July 12th

The Kaw Tunes @ Burger Stand Topeka on July 15th

“Topeka Music Week is always a treat, and we’re thrilled to unveil this year’s incredible lineup of acts filling venues across town,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “This week-long celebration of music aims to bring people together and highlight the area’s rich cultural heritage and music scene — all while creating unforgettable experiences for attendees. Topeka Music Week is held in conjunction with Country Stampede and Fiesta Topeka to show both visitors and longtime residents that Topeka is a one-of-a-kind place for live entertainment and summer fun.”

GTP noted that many other exceptional acts are slated to grace the stage during the week-long event to deliver memorable experiences. More information about the event can be found HERE.

