Attorney General Kobach to co-host donation drive to support women, children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will co-host a multistate donation drive to support women and children nationwide.

Kobach’s Office said he is co-hosting a multistate donation drive to support more than 60 pregnancy centers across the U.S. from June 20-24.

Kobach shared a comment about the donation drive.

“Pregnancy resource centers provide free and continued support to women, their babies born and unborn, and their families. Most importantly, they save lives,” Kobach said. “Please consider blessing a family by contributing to a local crisis pregnancy center today.”

To participate,

Click HERE to view the pregnancy centers’ wish lists.

Purchase one or as many items as you wish through the Amazon wish list.

When you checkout, be sure to select the pregnancy center’s shipping address, and the supplies will be shipped directly to the centers and used to help the women and children they support.

President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Marjorie Dannenfelser, shared a comment in reference to the donation drive and the Pro-Life Movement.

“At the heart of the Pro-Life Movement is love for both mother and child. With the one-year anniversary of Dobbs on the horizon, we celebrate the unborn lives saved and mothers helped through the faithful service and compassionate care of the more than 2,700 pregnancy centers and maternity homes nationwide,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “In stark contrast to the abortion industry’s one-size-fits-all ‘solution’ of abortion, the Pro-Life Movement offers resources and a community of support that empowers women and their babies to thrive. We are grateful to all in our Her PLAN community, the pregnancy center movement, and Attorney General (Lynn) Fitch for boldly building a pro-life America that supports babies and mothers.”

Kobach’s Office indicated that approximately 2,700 pregnancy centers provide loving care and practical support to women and their children. Kansas alone is home to more than 50 of these pregnancy resource centers that provide care and practical support to women and babies before and after birth.

Vice President of Communications & Marketing for Heartbeat International, Andrea Trudden, shared a comment about the donation drive.

“Donating key parenting supplies is such an easy and practical way to show support of life-affirming organizations that exist to help provide women compassionate care and support when they need it most,” said Andrea Trudden, Vice President of Communications & Marketing for Heartbeat International. “Your heart feels good when you help someone in need. By skipping a meal out to buy a box of diapers for a pregnancy center, you bless a family in a mighty way.”

According to Kobach’s Office, Attorneys General Brenna Bird of Iowa, Lynn Fitch of Mississippi, Andrew Bailey of Missouri, Marty Jackley of South Dakota, Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, Sean Reyes of Utah, Jason Miyares of Virginia, and Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia co-hosted the donation drive.

