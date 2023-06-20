Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say

An ambulance in Ohio accidentally ran over a woman whom first responders were called to check on, officials said. (Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An ambulance in Ohio accidentally ran over a woman whom first responders were called to check on, officials said.

The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.

According to Parma Heights police, the death happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ridgewood Apartments.

Paramedics initially received a call from a concerned neighbor that the 68-year-old woman may have fallen.

Police said first responders had to force themselves into the apartment, but they found the woman conscious and breathing.

The woman refused treatment from the Parma Heights Fire Department and refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.

As first responders were leaving the scene, the woman followed them outside of her apartment, walked up to the passenger side of the ambulance, and fell.

Police said the paramedics did not see the woman and pulled away in the ambulance. Sadly, the vehicle ran over the woman, and she died on the scene.

Police said there is no indication of recklessness or negligence from first responders involved.

The Parma Fire Department said while the death remains under investigation, it “would like to respectfully offer our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
FILE
Overland Park lawyer faces probation following violations of code of conduct

Latest News

AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
Officials attempt to identify a man accused of a fuel theft in Morris Co. on June 20, 2023.
Morris Co. officials attempt to identify suspect in fuel theft investigation
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
Dean A. Grienke Jr.
63-year-old man arrested after alleged Berryton assault
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is co-hosting a multistate donation drive to support more...
Attorney General Kobach to co-host donation drive to support women, children