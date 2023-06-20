63-year-old man arrested after alleged Berryton assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 63-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Berryton.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, officials were called to the 9100 block of SE Berryton Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 34-year-old woman who reported a suspect, Dean A. Grienke Jr., 63, of Berryton, had assaulted her.

Officials said they found Grienke and arrested him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on assault and battery.

As of Tuesday, Grienke no longer remains behind bars as his bond has been posted.

