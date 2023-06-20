18-year-old arrested in Wichita after Manhattan car theft

FILE - Riley County Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old man was arrested by Wichita Police over the weekend in a vehicle he was accused of stealing in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, officials were called to the 200 block of Estella Dr. in Manhattan with reports of vehicle theft.

When officials arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who reported an 18-year-old man he knew had stolen his black 2012 Toyota Camry.

RCPD noted that the car was worth about $9,000.

On Monday, officials said the suspect was found by the Wichita Police Department in the stolen vehicle. They have not released the man’s identity.

