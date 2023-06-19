Wichita car chase ends in crash with suspect, driver sent to hospital

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A car chase in Wichita with the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office ended when the suspect crashed his car into another driver, sending both to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol online crash log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, officials with the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office had been in pursuit of a 2023 Honda Civic driven by Lee A. Huynh, 24, of Wichita.

KHP noted that officials had been chasing Huynh southbound on S. Greenwich Rd. when a 2004 Lexus LS driven by Jeffrey L. Harp, 65, of Wichita, which had been headed north attempted to turn left off of Greenwich.

Officials said Huynh could not slow his vehicle down fast enough and hit Harp’s Lexus as he was turning onto Kellogg Dr.

KHP said Huyhn was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, Harp was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with suspected minor injuries as well.

Officials noted that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

