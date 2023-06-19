Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unauthorized practice of law by a Wichita lawyer who had already been suspended for a separate incident has led to his now indefinite suspension.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that Case No. 126,105: In the Matter of Mark G. Ayesh, is a disciplinary proceeding in which it unanimously ordered Ayesh to be indefinitely suspended from practicing law in the Sunflower State.

Officials noted the decision was made after Ayesh was unauthorized to practice law after a previous suspension of his license, however, he did so anyway.

Court records indicated that Ayesh entered a summary agreement in which he admitted to multiple violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct to the disciplinary panel.

Court also documents showed that Ayesh was asked by a client to prepare a prenuptial agreement, however, he failed to disclose that he was part of a pending disciplinary case. He also failed to notify the client his license had been temporarily suspended as required by Supreme Court rules. He prepared the document anyway.

Ayesh had admitted he violated ethical rules and has now been indefinitely barred from practicing in Kansas.

