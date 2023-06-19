Topeka church holds Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday’s Juneteenth gospel service at St. John’s AME Church had many impassion faith-based performances.

“Every chance I get, I give God the glory and praise in all that I can through dance, and I also teach little kids in my church. So, anytime I get to give god the praise, Dinette always invites me to things like this. So every breathe that I take, I’m going to give god the praise no matter what the circumstance,” said Ciji Locust.

Locust said her faith has helped give her the strength to keep fighting cancer.

“I’m a two-time cancer survivor. At age 27, I got diagnosed with lung cancer, and then 6 years after that, I got ovarian. Recently I found out I have two cysts on each kidney, I’ll be getting tested the 21st to see if I have kidney cancer.”

She says she feels better and more connected to God whenever she is performing.

“Music and dancing, like when I got the news that you have two cysts on your kidneys, you got to go for this testing. Yeah, it sounds scary just hearing that period, fighting two battles of it already. I’m like ‘okay God, if this has got to be it, I’m still gonna give you the glory no matter what.”

Imani Thompson performed a dance for the Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza.

“With my ministry, I really just try to get the word out in the best way I can, which can be dance,” said Thompson,

She said Juneteenth is a time for her and her community to come together and celebrate.

”Juneteenth gives our people an opportunity to celebrate what our freedom means.”

The Juneteenth events in Topeka will continue on Monday at 5:00 p.m. with a freedom day event at the Black History Museum hosted by the Tennessee Town Neighborhood Association.

