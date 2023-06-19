Three shootings, one death reported in less than four hours in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three separate overnight shootings in less than four hours resulted in one death and the Capital City’s 18th homicide of 2023.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, officials were called to the 1300 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a disturbance. Callers reported multiple gunshots also heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting was reported around 11:25 p.m. that night in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. Officials that responded to the scene said one person was found deceased. The mother of the victim told 13 NEWS her son had just gotten home from a Father’s Day celebration being a father of two himself.

The third shooting was reported around 2 a.m. the next morning in the 1300 block of Western Ave. One victim was located at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the victims have been identified. Officials said in the second case that interviews of all involved had concluded, however, no suspect was in custody at the time. No suspect information has been released in any case.

TPD has not indicated that any of the three shootings are related.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.