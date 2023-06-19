Shriners play golf to raise money for the Shrine Organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the warm weather, The Golfers Unit of the Arab Shrine of Topeka were out at Village Green Golf Course Monday morning playing golf for a good cause.

Shriner John Sidwell talked about the importance of the tournament being held year after year to help as many kids as possible.

“The Shrine really likes to make an impact in the community and help the kids. In the community we have over 35 patients just in the Topeka area and so all of their support, is really appreciated,” said Sidwell.

The tournament began at 9 a.m. Monday morning. Once the golfers neared the 10th green, there was free lunch that was donated by Hy-Vee provided for them as well as a silent auction with items donated from the community.

While the tournament is meant for the golfers to have fun, it’s main focus is to raise money for the kids.

Donnie Bohannon said that he loves the event so much because he loves helping the children.

“Try to help every kid that we can and if there is a kid out there that needs help, we are more than happy to help. Just get ahold of one of the Shriners or call the Shrine. Every kid we help is just so rewarding in our hearts. It’s about the kids,” said Bohannon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.