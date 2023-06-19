School resource officers recognized with 2023 Model Agency Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The LKPD’s School Resource Officers received nationwide recognition for their work and service to their school communities.

Along with ten other departments around the country, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s School Resource Officer Program received the Model Agency Award from the National Association of School Resource Officers.

NASRO states that the 2023 Model Agency Award is presented to Agencies that exemplify the NASRO Triad model, training, policies, and standards. These practices ensure professional service to the school community, and NASRO wants to recognize the following agencies for their creative and innovative approach to school-based policing.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department has a school resource officer embedded in each of the Lawrence Public’s Middle and High schools. They aim to build a positive relationship with students, aid in support, and provide immediate law enforcement assistance if needed. SROs also lead LKPD’s Police Camp for kids and the newly created Teen Police Academy.

“We know an exemplary School Resource Officer Program directly impacts the lives of our children, and we’re grateful for the partnership we have with Lawrence Public Schools,” said program commander and LKPD’s Executive Officer of Community Engagement and Diversity, Lt. Myrone Grady. “I know, from experience, our schools serve students of varying backgrounds, and a good SRO program impacts these kids directly every single day. I am a proud former SRO and remain extremely proud to lead the professional and caring officers we have in our schools today.”

2023 NASRO Model Agency Award - Lawrence Kansas Police Department School Resource Officers:

Corporal Kacey Wiltz – Free State High School

Corporal Amaury Collado – Lawrence High School

James Browning – Billy Mills Middle School

Corporal Dean Kemppainen - Liberty Memorial Central Middle School

Officer Bailey Salsbury – Southwest Middle School

Officer Lindsay Bishop – West Middle School

