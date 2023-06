TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 Topeka Police were dispatched to the 4100 BLK of SW Twilight Dr. on reports of a shooting.

On scene officers found one victim suffering from a gun shot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide any updates as they become available.

