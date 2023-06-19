Overland Park lawyer faces probation following violations of code of conduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park lawyer has been put on probation after the Kansas Supreme Court found he violated the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct on multiple occasions.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that Case No. 125,968: In the Matter of Christopher C. Barnds, is an original proceeding of attorney discipline. It recently placed a 3-month suspension on him from practicing law in the Sunflower State.

Court records indicated the suspension has been stayed pending the successful completion of a 2-year probation - effective from the date the opinion was filed.

Officials noted the decision was made in response to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct. He has been found to have:

knowingly disobeyed an obligation under the rules of a tribunal, 3.4(c) 2023 Kan. S. Ct. R. 394

used means with no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay or burden a third person, 4.4(a) 2023 Kan. S. Ct. R. 405

knowingly violated the rules or helped another do so, 8.4(a) 2023 Kan. S. Ct. R. 433

engaged in prejudicial conduct, 8.4(d)

engaged in conduct that adversely reflected his fitness to practice the law. 8.4(g)

Court records showed that in March 2017, Barnds appeared on behalf of a client in a post-divorce, child-custody dispute in Johnson Co. The client’s ex-wife had filed a motion to suspend his parenting time with their two children. She also sought the court’s permission to move with her children to the State of Washington.

On April 3, notes said presiding judge Christina Dunn Gyllenborg appointed Tobi Bitner, an attorney, to serve as the Guardian ad Litem who represents the best interest of the children. He was required to conduct an independent investigation and review all relevant documents and conduct interviews.

Around the same time, court records indicated that Barnds’ client was also the defendant of a pending criminal case. Through an email chain, Barnds and his client indicated that Bitner could directly communicate with his criminal defense attorney, Trey Pettlon.

Records also showed an email chain between Bitner and Barnds after another caseworker was appointed to be the children’s guardian. In this chain, it was made clear that Barnds had implied she was partial, has a personal vendetta and made false claims about her. A resulting motion to have her removed from the case found she had followed all rules of professional conduct and had not been partial to either party.

The court eventually ruled that the mother in the original case could not move the children to Washington, and affirmed and denied in part her motion for sole custody. Bitner also filed her own motion for sanctions against Barnds and his client claiming repeated violations of court orders, repeated use of improper litigation tactics, repeated use of excessive and improper litigation tactics and repeated failure to conduct litigation in a civil and appropriate manner.

Court records indicated that Bitner argued Barnds’ conduct was eerily similar to that of his conduct in a previous Wyandotte Co. domestic case in which he also filed a motion to remove and replace the Guardian ad Litem. The court granted the ruling and sanctioned Barnds to pay Bitner and the counsel in the original case $250 each as well as $2,500 in attorney’s fees to Zigtema.

Ultimately, records showed that Judge Wonnell, who took the case over after Judge Gyllenborg recused herself, as well as Zigtema filed complaints with the office of the Disciplinary Administrator.

Then, in April 2020, officials noted that Barnds took on a domestic violence case in which the opposing counsel also filed a complaint with the ODA based on his behavior during litigation. The same happened in a May 2016 case regarding a couple’s divorce and visitation with their children.

Court records noted that Barnds’ probation plan consist of monthly hour-long coaching sessions with a professional at the University of Kansas School of Law, using the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program services, attendance of ethics courses, a written memorandum on key learning points from the ethics courses and coaching sessions as well as collaboration with other members of his law firm.

