One person found suffering from gunshot wounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the area of the 1300 BLK. of SW Clay St. shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide any updates as they become available.

