Officials hunt for stolen vehicle after suspect vehicle nabbed by security footage

Officials in Brown Co. search for a stolen white Chevy after the suspect vehicle was pinned on...
Officials in Brown Co. search for a stolen white Chevy after the suspect vehicle was pinned on security footage on June 17, 2023.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Brown County are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle and a suspect vehicle after the pair were seen speeding away on video over the weekend.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials were called to the intersection of 240th and Chickadee Rd. in rural Brown Co. with reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officials arrived, the owner reported a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD with license plate 262-DIB was stolen from the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said security footage from the area shot the stolen vehicle speeding east toward the intersection of 240th and Coyote Rd. It is now believed an additional vehicle is also connected to the theft.

Officials have described the suspect vehicle as a silver or white 4-door sedan which was seen following the stolen vehicle seconds later.

The Sheriff’s Office said it needs the community’s help to identify the suspects. Anyone with information should report it to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans are behind bars for multiple charges, including burglary after being spotted on...
Two Topekans found on roof of condemned hotel arrested for burglary
Washburn School of Law announces on June 18, 2023, that former Dean Jim Concannon has passed...
Washburn School of Law announces passing of former Dean Jim Concannon
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Seaman's Callen Barta commits to Nebraska football
Seaman standout Callen Barta commits to Nebraska

Latest News

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Driver is charged in deadly Kansas crash after police tried to stop him for speeding
FILE
Man arrested after found illegally hunting, fishing in Southeastern Kansas
FILE
Construction zone hit-and-run sends road worker to the hospital