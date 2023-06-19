Officials hunt for stolen vehicle after suspect vehicle nabbed by security footage

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Brown County are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle and a suspect vehicle after the pair were seen speeding away on video over the weekend.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials were called to the intersection of 240th and Chickadee Rd. in rural Brown Co. with reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officials arrived, the owner reported a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD with license plate 262-DIB was stolen from the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said security footage from the area shot the stolen vehicle speeding east toward the intersection of 240th and Coyote Rd. It is now believed an additional vehicle is also connected to the theft.

Officials have described the suspect vehicle as a silver or white 4-door sedan which was seen following the stolen vehicle seconds later.

The Sheriff’s Office said it needs the community’s help to identify the suspects. Anyone with information should report it to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.