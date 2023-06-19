Officials ask for help to identify suspect vehicle after car shot in North Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials need help to identify a vehicle that allegedly left a bullet hole in another car as well as multiple shell casings on the ground in North Salina.

The Salina Police Department says that just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, officials were called to the 500 block of N. 10th St. with reports of gunshots fired in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found several shell casings had been in the street. A vehicle parked nearby was also found to have been hit by one of the rounds. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

SPD did note that security footage from the area shows an unknown suspect firing a gun from a white passenger car.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

