No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect and victim of Topeka’s 18th homicide remain unidentified following the conclusion of interviews into a Father’s Day shooting.

The Topeka Police Department says that all parties involved in an overnight shooting have been found and questioned about the incident as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

Around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, officials said they were called to the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they found one victim who had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD has asked anyone else who may have additional information about the murder to contact Detective Judd at 785-368-1582. Once the full investigation has been completed, the case file will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials have not released the name of a suspect or the identity of the victim. While they have not said a suspect is in custody, they did say the victim would be identified following proper notification of family members.

The mother of the victim spoke to 13 NEWS and said her son had left a Father’s Day party about 30 minutes before the incident. He was a father of two himself.

A second shooting was reported shortly after - around 2 a.m. - in the 1300 block of Western Ave., however, officials have not released any updates on this incident. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD has not indicated either case is related.

This is the 18th homicide to befall the Capital City. The most recent happened just over one month prior with the murder of Brandon Drew on May 15.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.