Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi

FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly...
FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said.

State emergency workers were still working with counties Monday morning to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries were reported by officials in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi were without power.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson. Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

Tens of thousands of people in Hinds County were still without power Monday morning after high winds pummeled the state early Friday.

Reeves said the state is opening command centers and shelters for those displaced by the severe weather.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans are behind bars for multiple charges, including burglary after being spotted on...
Two Topekans found on roof of condemned hotel arrested for burglary
Washburn School of Law announces on June 18, 2023, that former Dean Jim Concannon has passed...
Washburn School of Law announces passing of former Dean Jim Concannon
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Seaman's Callen Barta commits to Nebraska football
Seaman standout Callen Barta commits to Nebraska

Latest News

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Driver is charged in deadly Kansas crash after police tried to stop him for speeding
FILE
Man arrested after found illegally hunting, fishing in Southeastern Kansas
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed