Monday forecast: Heating up, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concern this week will be the heat. Humidity won’t be too bad but could be enough at times where the heat index is 1-3 degrees warmer than the temperature. As for rain, monitoring the end of the work week and weekend for possible rain but not a guarantee.

Taking Action:

With the heat this week, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind.

Rain likely won’t exist until the end of the week and weekend with most of the rain staying out to the west until then. Keep checking back daily for updates on the rain chance.



It seems like we’ve been through several weeks with low chances for rain almost everyday but that ends most of this week. It does look like most of the rain stays out to the west especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning BUT there is a chance it may clip north-central KS. Other than that it won’t be until the weekend when possible rain moves into the area. Good news for those outside that you don’t have to worry about pop up storms.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 66 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SE 5-15.

The highs may cool down closer to the upper 80s-low 90s for the 2nd half of the work week but there also remains some differences in the models on how much cooler it will get. Still think the overall forecast will lead to highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the weekend.

While there is a low chance for rain Thursday night into Friday, the better chance for rain likely will hold off until this weekend. Two of the 3 long range models do indicate rain this weekend while the other model keeps the area completely dry so it’s not a guarantee which means if you have outdoor plans this upcoming weekend, there’s no need to worry yet but stay updated and check back daily for updates.

