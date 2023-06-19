Mayetta man arrested after arson and officer assault allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta man is in custody for multiple charges, including arson and assault on an officer.

Sheriff Tim Morse reported Monday that Jeffery Michael Harris, 35, was arrested on multiple charges after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a building on fire at 211 N. 4th Street in the City of Mayetta.

According to authorities, a male subject was believed to have started the fire and then cut a hose that the owner was using to try to extinguish the fire. The suspect left the scene in a silver vehicle. A Jackson County Deputy located the suspect vehicle near 190th Road and U.S. Hwy 75.

The driver allegedly slammed on his brakes and exited the vehicle with a long knife in his hand, and came towards the deputy. The deputy deployed a taser, identified Harris as the suspect, and was taken into custody.

Harris was transported to the Jackson County Jail. He is currently being held for the following charges:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Criminal use of a weapon

Criminal threat

Arson

Burglary

Felony criminal damage to property

Felony interference with law enforcement

Reckless driving

Transporting an open container

