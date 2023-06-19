Man arrested after found illegally hunting, fishing in Southeastern Kansas

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after officials found he had been illegally hunting and fishing and now stands accused of identity theft as well.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, June 14, officials were called to a fishing pond in a rural area of the county after the owner of the property found trespassers fishing it.

When officials arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said the Greenwood Co. Game Warden found one of the trespassers, later identified as Angel Garcia, 50, had been fishing without a license.

Officials noted that the Game Warden then arrested Garcia. He was booked into the Greenwood Co. Jail on:

  • Criminal hunting
  • Fishing without a license
  • Identity theft
  • Interference with law enforcement

Garcia has since bonded out of custody.

