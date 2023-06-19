KBI: White powder sent to KS legislators ‘presumptively negative for biological agents of concern’

As of Sunday June 18, approximately 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been received across the state of Kansas.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation updated its findings on the white powder found in letters sent to Kansas legislators and public officials.

According to the KBI, as of Sunday June 18, approximately 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been received across the state of Kansas.

The KBI said a small sample of the letters containing powder was sent to a laboratory for testing.

It said preliminary tests of the substance have come back “presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern.”

The agency said further testing will be conducted on the collected sample, as well as on additional letters that have been collected, in an effort to determine the components of the substance.

The KBI also said the investigation remains ongoing.

