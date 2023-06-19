Kansas Insurance Dept. distributes nearly $17 million to Kansas firefighters

Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19, 2023.(KCKFD)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters throughout Kansas are getting nearly $17 million to improve their gear, vehicles, and stations.

The Kansas Insurance Department distributed the funds to 554 local firefighter relief associations across the state. The agency says the money is used to protect the firefighters that risk their safety protecting the rest of us.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act acknowledges that by providing additional protections for firefighters and their loved ones,” said Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “The Act not only gives first responders needed safety nets, but it also allows local communities to provide their citizens with improved firefighting equipment and resources.”

The funding is raised through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which established a two percent tax on fire and lightning premiums written by insurance providers in Kansas.

You can see where the funding was distributed here.

