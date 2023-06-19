K-State alum set to ride back through Sunflower State to fight child trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One alum from Kansas State University is excited to head back to the Sunflower State as he rides through Kansas on a coast-to-coast race to fight child trafficking.

ZOE, an organization geared toward fighting child trafficking, says that when Kansas State University alum Craig Whiteford learned about the scale and devastation of the epidemic, it reminded him of his work life.

The organization noted that Whiteford graduated with a bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. from K-State and now leads a team of scientists at Becton Dickinson - the company that developed test strips for COVID-19.

“Child trafficking is a pandemic,” said Whiteford. “It crosses continents. To be perfectly fair, I had heard about it, but I never really understood it, and I did not want to.”

Whiteford said he admitted he had cast a blind eye to this particular issue as it was not on his microscope.

“But once the Lord started opening my eyes to it, I knew I had to do something,” he said. “And then when I learned about Race Across America and ZOE International, I saw I could do something about this through cycling, which is something I love.”

To fight the ongoing pandemic, ZOE said Whiteford will cross the continent - including the Sunflower State - in a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast sprint as part of an 8-cyclist international team. The route through Kansas includes Ulysses, Montezuma, Greensburg, Pratt, Maize, El Dorado, Yates Center and Fort Scott.

Whiteford noted that he is an avid cyclist who completed the Ironman Triathlete and scored in the top 7% of men in his age group globally. He said it is easy to think of child trafficking as something that happens elsewhere.

“We have 14,000 to 17,000 trafficked in the U.S. annually,” he said. “This is something that could be happening in the next neighborhood or in your own neighborhood.”

Whiteford, who now lives in York, Penn., is excited to ride back through the state he called home for a decade.

“I was born and raised in Connecticut, and my dad wanted me to go to school in Kansas. My dad told me he wanted me to experience Kansas, because the people are grounded and solid, and I would learn a lot from them,” Whiteford concluded. “I remember driving down the road in Kansas and people would just wave at me, and I’d think, ‘Why are they waving?’ Kansans are friendly people. They strike up a conversation with you and take a genuine interest in you. I know they will be waving and cheering for us. Kansas is just a wonderful place.”

