Iowa woman arrested in stolen vehicle after allegedly opening mailboxes in Jackson County

Tehya Rose Wright
Tehya Rose Wright(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested an Iowa after she allegedly opened Jackson County mailboxes while in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Tim Morse reported on June 18, 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual driving a beige vehicle and opening mailboxes in southern Jackson County near Hoyt shortly before 8 P.M.

Jackson County Deputies located a vehicle matching the description near 126th and Q. Road around 9 P.M.

Authorities determined the vehicle — a 2007 Toyota Corolla — had been reported stolen out of Omaha, Neb.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Tehya Rose Wright of Mason City, Iowa.

Deputies arrested Wright. She remains in the Jackson County Jail on theft charges.

Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father's Day homicide
