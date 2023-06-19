Iowa woman arrested in stolen vehicle after allegedly opening mailboxes in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested an Iowa after she allegedly opened Jackson County mailboxes while in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Tim Morse reported on June 18, 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual driving a beige vehicle and opening mailboxes in southern Jackson County near Hoyt shortly before 8 P.M.

Jackson County Deputies located a vehicle matching the description near 126th and Q. Road around 9 P.M.

Authorities determined the vehicle — a 2007 Toyota Corolla — had been reported stolen out of Omaha, Neb.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Tehya Rose Wright of Mason City, Iowa.

Deputies arrested Wright. She remains in the Jackson County Jail on theft charges.

