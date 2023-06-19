Interim tag removed from Emporia State’s CyCy Peyroche

By Katie Maher
Jun. 19, 2023
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State interim women’s tennis coach CyCy Peroche is now officially the full time head coach.

Athletic Director David Spafford announced on Monday Peyroche will become the first female tennis coach at Emporia State after stepping in to lead the Hornets this past spring.

“Coach Peyroche stepped in at the beginning of the season as interim coach and took both tennis teams through each of their seasons. Coach managed many things well throughout the season’s journey,” said Spafford. “We are excited for the future of Hornet Women’s Tennis.”

Peyroche was interim coach for both the men’s and women’s program this past spring semester. The men went 6-9 and the women were 5-13. Three Hornets earned All-MIAA honors under Peyroche.

”It is an honor to be named the first female tennis coach at Emporia State and I am grateful for David Spafford for giving me this opportunity,” said Peyroche. “I am proud to participate in bringing the program to the next level. We now have a year ahead to get ready for the season and be competitive.”

Peyroche was 23-15 in singles play during her three years as a Hornet before moving into the graduate assistant position during the 2021-22 season.

Emporia State is set to return seven of ten players from last season’s women’s team.

