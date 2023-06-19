Heavy winds blow semi over in Southwestern Kan., driver left trapped

HASKELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rain and winds blew a semi-truck over on a Southwestern Kansas highway over the weekend, leaving the driver trapped and in need of medical care.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 31.8 on Highway 83 - about 3 miles south of the Highway 56 junction - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Kenworth semi-truck driven by James P. Bishop, 65, of Houston, had been headed south on the highway. Due to heavy rains and wind, the semi had been driving slowly.

KHP noted that the trailer being pulled by Bishop’s truck was empty and the high winds blew both the truck and trailer over. The truck crashed onto its driver’s side facing west with the trailer in the east ditch.

Officials said Bishop had become trapped inside the vehicle and rescuers had to break the windshield to get him out. He was taken to Satanta District Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

