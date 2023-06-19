Grandview Plaza Police on the hunt for stolen motorcycle

GRANDVIEW PLAZA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Grandview Plaza are on the hunt for a motorcycle that was recently stolen.

The Grandview Plaza Police Department says that on Thursday, June 15, officials were called to a home in the city with reports of a motorcycle theft.

When officials arrived, they said the owner reported a Honda Shadow motorcycle had been stolen between Sunday, June 11, and Thursday, June 15.

GPPD noted it needs help to find the stolen bike.

If anyone has information about the incident or knows where the motorcycle may be, they should report that information to GPPD at 785-762-4271 or Crimestoppers at 785-762-8477.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.