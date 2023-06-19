Grandview Plaza Police on the hunt for stolen motorcycle

Grandview Plaza Police search for a motorcycle that was reported stolen on June 15, 2023.
Grandview Plaza Police search for a motorcycle that was reported stolen on June 15, 2023.(Grandview Plaza Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW PLAZA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Grandview Plaza are on the hunt for a motorcycle that was recently stolen.

The Grandview Plaza Police Department says that on Thursday, June 15, officials were called to a home in the city with reports of a motorcycle theft.

When officials arrived, they said the owner reported a Honda Shadow motorcycle had been stolen between Sunday, June 11, and Thursday, June 15.

GPPD noted it needs help to find the stolen bike.

If anyone has information about the incident or knows where the motorcycle may be, they should report that information to GPPD at 785-762-4271 or Crimestoppers at 785-762-8477.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans are behind bars for multiple charges, including burglary after being spotted on...
Two Topekans found on roof of condemned hotel arrested for burglary
Washburn School of Law announces on June 18, 2023, that former Dean Jim Concannon has passed...
Washburn School of Law announces passing of former Dean Jim Concannon
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Seaman's Callen Barta commits to Nebraska football
Seaman standout Callen Barta commits to Nebraska

Latest News

FILE
Heavy winds blow semi over in Southwestern Kan., driver left trapped
Salina Police need help to identify this vehicle believed to have been involved in a drive-by...
Officials ask for help to identify suspect vehicle after car shot in North Salina
FILE
Wichita car chase ends in crash with suspect, driver sent to hospital
FILE
Driver seriously injured after motorcycle flips, crashes into barbed wire fence