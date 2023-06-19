Gov. celebrates as Michelin plans to more than double Junction City workforce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has celebrated as Michelin continues to move forward with its plans to more than double its Junction City workforce.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, June 19, that along with Juneteenth, she celebrated Michelin’s May announcement that a $100 million investment will be made into its Junction City plant. The operation is set to take place over the next five years and create 200 new jobs.

“Michelin’s expansion is further proof that the work we are doing to recruit, retain, and expand business in the state is paying off,” Gov. Kelly said. “Now, 200 more Kansans will have quality jobs and Junction City will continue to grow, benefiting the state as a whole.”

Kelly noted that Camso - a brand under the Michelin title - specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks and systems to handle materials, for construction, agriculture and for power sports industries.

“At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment,” Michelin North America President and CEO Alexis Garcin said. “This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin’s all-sustainable strategy to life in North America, positioning the company as a leader in this fast-growing market segment and creating careers that will benefit 200 families in the community.”

The Governor indicated that the Sunflower State is home to a total of three Michelin manufacturing facilities as each specializes in agricultural applications such as rubber tracks and wheels. The other two locations can be found in Emporia.

“Michelin’s strategic expansions continue to create more opportunities for hard-working Kansas families,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The Kelly Administration’s goal to bring prosperity to all Kansas communities is happening – one solid investment like this at a time.”

Through steady investment in Kansas, Kelly said the tire company has increased production and the number of Kansans employed. Since 2021, $20 million has been invested to expand and improve both Emporia facilities.

“As a leader in the beyond road segment, this investment is additional proof of our commitment to partner with our customers,” said Erick Bellefleur, Senior Vice President of the global Beyond Road business line. “With this investment, we’ll not only be able to meet a growing need in the agriculture market, but we will also continue to add to our workforce in Kansas where our teams are eager to meet tomorrow’s challenges and serve are customers who are also our neighbors.”

In Junction City, Kelly noted that 200 new positions will increase the plant’s workforce to a total of 375 employees by 2026.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.