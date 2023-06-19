Fairlawn Rd. set to close for 1 week as construction project begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fairlawn Rd. is set to close south of Topeka for a week-long construction project.

Officials with Shawnee County say that on Tuesday, June 20, crews will close SW Fairlawn Rd. between SW 53rd and 61st St.

Crews noted that the closure come at the request of Mission Township as they begin a cross-tube project in the area.

Officials noted the project is expected to be completed in about a week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.