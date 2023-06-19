Evergy pauses disconnection at Towne West, indicates payment coming for overdue bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Evergy on Tuesday evening provided information on its decision to keep the lights on at Towne West Square mall, at least for another day.

“Evergy continues to work with Kohan Retail Investment Group regarding their account and being able to continue service for the benefit of their tenants. We have paused service disconnection based on documentation provided toward making payment [Wednesday],” the company said.

A staple of Wichita’s west side faces an uncertain future and the loss of electrical service if it can’t pay Evergy its outstanding charges before the close of business on Tuesday.

Towne West was granted a one-day extension to pay the bill because Monday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday. But if no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will have no electricity.

Mall tenants were contacted by Evergy with the warning that their service could soon be turned off.

“I definitely feel for them,” said Josh Catano, who was patronizing the mall on Monday. “Working for a small business myself, I know every day counts as far as trying to make money, and I feel for them.”

Some larger stores in the mall have their own service and would keep their electricity. Even so, many outside the mall said that without power, Towne West might have a hard time sticking around.

It was the go-to spot for movies, meeting up with friends,” said another customer, Leslie Richie. “The holidays were crazy hectic, so to see that kind of completely switch off and there not be any hope for it to get back is kind of really sad.

“I feel like that’s what’s been going on the last few years - there’s hardly anything open, but you’ve got the staples like Dick’s Sporting Good, JC Penney and Dillard’s.”

