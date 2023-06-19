Driver seriously injured after motorcycle flips, crashes into barbed wire fence

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Tennessee man was seriously injured after his motorcycle flipped along a Lyon Co. highway and crashed into a barbed wire fence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound K-99 and Rd. 370 with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jo D. Green Jr., 62, of Estill Springs, Tenn., had been headed north on the highway. However, Green failed to negotiate the curve and veered off the road to the right where his motorcycle flipped and hit a barbed wire fence where it crashed.

KHP said Green was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

