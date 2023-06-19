Dads enjoy Father’s day with their families

Fathers came out to The Tee Box in downtown Topeka on Sunday afternoon to spend time with their families and play simulated golf.
By Madison Bickley
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Chris Turner said he loves getting to spend time with his family and Father’s Day is very special to him because he gets to enjoy the day with his daughter.

“We love to go to the pool, we love to build Legos. We have our little basement Lego area and watch the Lego T.V. show. We love to play catch. My daughter and I spent about 45 minutes today just playing catch outside and just talking,” Chris said.

His daughter Alyssia Turner enjoyed getting to spend time with her dad and said she cherishes every moment with him.

“I’m not with him everyday so it’s a lot of fun to be able to hangout with him all day. He’s really nice and he helps me, especially with my math homework, because that’s hard. Even if I do something wrong he always knows how to help me fix it.”

Chris said he aims to be the father he knows his daughter deserves.

“Every father is going to make mistakes, but as long as you do your best for your family, they will know that you love and care them and I think that is the most important thing.”

