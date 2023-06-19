Construction zone hit-and-run sends road worker to the hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hit-and-run in a Kansas City metro construction zone sent one road worker to the hospital over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 419.8 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a hit-and-run crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Kia Forte driven by Caden Vossman, 22, of Westwood, had been driving in a lane that was closed off in a construction zone.

KHP noted that Vossman hit a construction worker, identified as David E. Draper, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., at the scene and sped away.

Draper was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

