TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, June 19, Topeka Police responded to the 1300 BLK of Western Ave. on reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, one person was located with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to the Topeka Police Department.

