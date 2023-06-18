Wichita motorcycle driver seriously injured in incident near Augusta

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle incident south of Augusta.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, emergency crews were called to 11900 SW Thunder Rd. - about 2 miles south of Augusta - with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Roen Meteor Motorcycle driven by Peter J. Van Ostran, 33, of Wichita, had been headed north on the roadway when Van Ostran overestimated the curve.

KHP said the motorcycle hit the ditch and veered off the road to the right.

Officials said Van Ostran was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

