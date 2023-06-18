Washburn’s Gavin Wilhelm claims TGA City Match Play victory

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman alum and current Washburn University golfer Gavin Wilhelm claimed the title at the Topeka Golf Association’s 2023 City Match Play Tournament on Sunday.

Wilhelm and recent Washburn Rural graduate Bryan Tyrell gave each other a tough match to the very end on the final day.

Wilhelm claimed the 1-up victory, draining an 8-footer on the 18th hole. In the quarterfinals, he knocked out the reigning champ and top seed of the tournament Addison Alonzo 1-up.

”I’m feeling pretty good. I played well, my buddy Bryan played as well just as good. He shot 67, I shot 66. It was a good match out today,” Wilhelm said after the big win. “There was a lot of up and down, it was a fun time being out there. We competed a lot on the back with a lot of birdies. Just kept matching each other, and I pulled away at the end.”

Tyrell, who’s soon headed to Nebraska to study golf management, eliminated the 2-seed James Monson in the quarterfinals as well.

Not only does Wilhelm golf for the Ichabods, he’s also on the football team.

“Not only do I play golf but I also play football there, so being able to intertwine between seasons, it’s pretty cool. And especially being summer now, I’m really getting that golf feel a lot more,” Wilhelm added.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County...
Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction
Kansas Highway Patrol
Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV
Topeka Rescue Mission acquires former church building
Highway pursuit
Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship

Latest News

Washburn's Gavin Wilhelm claims TGA City Match Play victory
Seaman's Callen Barta commits to Nebraska football
Seaman standout Callen Barta commits to Nebraska
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Jayhawks land highly sought after 4-star safety
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
Jerome Tang “fired up” for Nowell and Johnson ahead of NBA Draft