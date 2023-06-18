Washburn’s Gavin Wilhelm claims TGA City Match Play victory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman alum and current Washburn University golfer Gavin Wilhelm claimed the title at the Topeka Golf Association’s 2023 City Match Play Tournament on Sunday.

Wilhelm and recent Washburn Rural graduate Bryan Tyrell gave each other a tough match to the very end on the final day.

Wilhelm claimed the 1-up victory, draining an 8-footer on the 18th hole. In the quarterfinals, he knocked out the reigning champ and top seed of the tournament Addison Alonzo 1-up.

”I’m feeling pretty good. I played well, my buddy Bryan played as well just as good. He shot 67, I shot 66. It was a good match out today,” Wilhelm said after the big win. “There was a lot of up and down, it was a fun time being out there. We competed a lot on the back with a lot of birdies. Just kept matching each other, and I pulled away at the end.”

Tyrell, who’s soon headed to Nebraska to study golf management, eliminated the 2-seed James Monson in the quarterfinals as well.

Not only does Wilhelm golf for the Ichabods, he’s also on the football team.

“Not only do I play golf but I also play football there, so being able to intertwine between seasons, it’s pretty cool. And especially being summer now, I’m really getting that golf feel a lot more,” Wilhelm added.

