Washburn School of Law announces passing of former Dean Jim Concannon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following half a century of service to students at the Washburn University School of Law, former Dean Jim Concannon has passed away.

Washburn University School of Law announced with a heavy heart on Sunday afternoon, June 18, that former Dean Jim Concannon, recently passed away. His tenure spanned an impressive half-century as he touched countless lives and shaped the legal landscape in the Capital City.

The School also noted that Concannon’s legacy extends far beyond the halls of Washburn. His leadership in legal education marked him a respected figure statewide and nationwide. The impact of his work will continue to be felt throughout the legal community as a testament to his dedication.

In Topeka, Washburn indicated Concannon was a pillar of the community as he held a deep affection for the school and his students. His commitment to both was immeasurable and inspirational.

“We mourn the loss of an exceptional leader, mentor and friend,” said a spokesperson for the School of Law. “Dean Concannon’s absence will be keenly felt by all who knew him, and his memory will forever be cherished within our hearts. We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Washburn’s Alumni Association said in 2019 that Concannon was the longest-serving faculty member in school history. He worked for the Kansas Attorney General’s Office as a third-year law student in 1970. Turnover created by the election of Vern Miller left him as a research attorney for Kansas Supreme Court Justice Alex Fromme.

As he worked for Fromme, Washburn indicated that Concannon became an adjunct professor and taught. Another election-foiled plan led him to work at the School of Law full-time in 1973. He was selected as dean in 1988 and served in the position until 2001. Following his tenure as dean, Concannon returned to the classroom.

