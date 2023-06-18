Two Topekans found on roof of condemned hotel arrested for burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars for multiple charges, including burglary after being spotted on the roof of an old hotel building.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department say at around 8:37 a.m., on Sunday June 18th, they observed two individuals on the roof of 605 SW Fairlawn Rd., the old Ramada inn that has since been condemned.

According to officials officers quickly established a perimeter and began to clear the vacant business in an attempt to locate the suspects.

One individual was taken into custody as they exited the building and the other was found still inside.

After more investigation 27-year-old, Dylan K. Dow, of Topeka, and 28-year-old, Raymond D. Roberts II, also of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Dow was charged with burglary, criminal damage, interference with a law enforcement officer, an arrest warrant.

Roberts II was charged with burglary, criminal damage, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

