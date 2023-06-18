Suspect remains at large after Emporia officials open case into arson, battery

Officials are called to a home for separate reports of arson and battery on June 17, 2023.
Officials are called to a home for separate reports of arson and battery on June 17, 2023.(KVOE/Chuck Samples)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect remains at large after officials in Emporia were called to the same home with separate reports of arson and battery over the weekend.

KVOE reports that around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, the Emporia Police Department was called to 823 Sylvan St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found evidence of a fire in the home’s backyard which involved a doghouse. Minor damage was reported to both the home and the doghouse.

The Emporia Fire Department was called to investigate the possible arson just before an ambulance was also requested for trauma at the same address.

EPD noted that before they arrived, two people were seen leaving the house when a fight broke out between the pair and the suspect hit the victim in the face. The victim was treated and released at the scene. However, the suspect - who was inside the home with the victim - allegedly lit the doghouse on fire and ran away.

EPD said it continues to search for the suspect, however, no details have been released about their identity or whereabouts. It will continue to work the case with EFD as an arson investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to Lyon Co. Emergency Communications at 620-343-4225.

