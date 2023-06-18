Seaman standout Callen Barta commits to Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rising Seaman senior Callen Barta is headed to play Division I football.

The 6′2″, 180lb defensive back announced on social media on Sunday that he’s committed to play at Nebraska. He’s part of the C/O 2024.

In his junior campaign, Barta led the Vikings with 400+ receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 26 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 2 pass deflections.

He took his official visit with the Cornhuskers this weekend.

