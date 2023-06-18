Salary increase approved for embattled ESU president as litigation continues

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A salary increase for embattled Emporia State University President Ken Hush has been approved by the Kansas Board of Regents as litigation continues following the dismissal and reinstatement of tenured professors.

As Emporia State University continues litigation following the dismissals of tenured professors, KVOE reports that the Kansas Board of Regents has approved a salary increase for ESU President Ken Hush. The decision was made on Thursday, June 15.

According to KVOE, this will push Hush’s salary from $275,000 to $286,000 per year - a 4% increase. This is tied for the smallest salary percentage increase approved for Regents University presidents. It is also tied for the lowest adjusted salary with Pittsburg State University President Daniel Shipp.

Currently, records indicated that University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod earns the highest salary among university leaders with $655,000 per year.

KVOE noted that the KBOR did not mention any adjustments to Hush’s benefits package during the approved salary increase. This comes nine months after the Regents approved ESU’s Framework for Workforce Management which culminated with the dismissals of more than 30 staff members - most of which were tenured or tenure-track.

Several professors successfully appealed their terminations to the Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings. Following their reinstatement, ESU challenged the decision in the Lyon Co. District Court to reinstate Michael Behrens, Rob Catlett, Dan Colson and Amanda Miracle.

The University claims the reinstatements were an overstep that misapplied the law to reverse the dismissals. It said OAH made its decision without substantial evidence. Court rulings remain pending.

The move also follows words between Emporia Mayor Susan Brinkman and the ESU President after Hush touted performance stipends. Mayor Brinkman questioned the motives for the bonuses as they also followed the professor dismissals.

Emporia State University Emporia State urges review of professor reinstatements following dismissals Emporia State University has urged courts to review the reinstatements of professors it had previously dismissed as part of its new framework management plan. Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy Two tenured professors from Emporia State are hoping to push back on the school’s new elimination policy with a case they hope is taken up by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.