Riley Co. officials search for teen listed as missing runaway

Officials in Riley Co. are in search of Alejandra, a 17-year-old girl listed as a missing...
Officials in Riley Co. are in search of Alejandra, a 17-year-old girl listed as a missing runaway on June 17, 2023.(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been listed as a missing runaway.

The Riley County Police Department says that officials are in search of Alejandra, a 17-year-old runaway who was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Officials said Alejandra was last seen in the 700 block of Allen Rd. in Manhattan. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and two-tone pink and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and ripped jeans.

If anyone has information about Alejandra’s whereabouts, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

