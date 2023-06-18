Okla. driver seriously injured following rollover accident in South-Central Kan.

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma truck driver was seriously injured and sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in South-Central Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.8 on southbound K-14 Highway - about 4 miles south of Kingman - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Bradley Deason, 34, of Noble, Okla., had been headed south on the highway when the truck veered off the road to the west.

KHP noted that Deason corrected back onto the highway, however, he overcorrected and a gain entered the west ditch. This time, the semi flipped over and landed on its driver’s side.

Officials indicated that Deason was taken to Kingman Healthcare Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

