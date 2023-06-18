Okla. driver seriously injured following rollover accident in South-Central Kan.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma truck driver was seriously injured and sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in South-Central Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.8 on southbound K-14 Highway - about 4 miles south of Kingman - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Bradley Deason, 34, of Noble, Okla., had been headed south on the highway when the truck veered off the road to the west.

KHP noted that Deason corrected back onto the highway, however, he overcorrected and a gain entered the west ditch. This time, the semi flipped over and landed on its driver’s side.

Officials indicated that Deason was taken to Kingman Healthcare Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County...
Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction
Kansas Highway Patrol
Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV
Topeka Rescue Mission acquires former church building
Highway pursuit
Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 68-year-old Carolyn...
Silver Alert issued for missing Garden City woman
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
Jerome Tang “fired up” for Nowell and Johnson ahead of NBA Draft
The second night of the 36th annual Sunflower Music Festival was held Saturday at Washburn...
Music lovers gather at White Concert Hall for Sunflower Music Festival