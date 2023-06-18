Music lovers gather at White Concert Hall for Sunflower Music Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second night of the 36th annual Sunflower Music Festival was held Saturday at Washburn University.

Some of the best musicians in the world come together for this nine day festival that is entirely free to the public.

The festival includes a variety of music such as an orchestra, chamber ensembles, and jazz music. This years festival celebrates classic literature from the 18th and 19th centuries.

“I love the variety. Sometimes they’ll have old classic things like William Tell Overture and sometimes they’ll have new kinds of contemporary American pieces that I haven’t even heard of, so I always get something every year and I love that,” said attendee Sam Teeter.

Ukrainian seamstress Rymma Kandybka specially made a sunflower quilt for the silent auction. She said that the quilt was made from the Sunflower Music Festival shirts that belonged to late patron Lee Wright.

“It was so interesting. I think about Kansas and about this Sunflower Festival and I understand for me to show pictures of this person who was so important at the Sunflower Festival and when I make this quilt I was never thinking about a sunflower because I never been. This is my first time for this festival,” said Rymma Kandybka.

If you missed out on tonight, you still have time. The festival continues through Saturday, June 24.

