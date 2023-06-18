Local salon steps up to cut down financial toll on Topeka family following crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a late-May motorcycle crash left a Topeka family in need, a local salon stepped up to cut down on the financial toll.

On Sunday, June 18, HairSlingers LLC says employees banded together to take care of one of their own at its 1835 NW Topeka Blvd. location with $20 haircuts offered on Father’s Day.

Salon owner John Emslie III said the small band of stylists are closer to family than they are to coworkers. He said Alli Stegall has worked at the salon for about three years. Recently, her husband, Matt, was the victim of a serious motorcycle crash in May. He said the team knew they had to help.

“All of us are family here so we don’t want them to have to struggle any more than they’re already struggling with everything they’re going through,” Emslie said. “So, we’re just kind of doing what we can to help them out and this is something we can do. We may not know how to do a lot of other things, but we know how to do this.”

According to Emslie, the team pulled together a simple fundraiser - for a $20 donation, customers could get their hair cut and know their money was going to help the Stegalls in their time of need.

“We know she’s going through a lot, so we want to be there,” Emslie noted. “It’s just kind of sad she’s not here.”

In late May, Matt Stegall was headed north on Highway 75 on his motorcycle, north of Mayetta, when a van driven by Jimmy A. Tilloston, 73, of Circleville, collided with him. Stegall was left with serious injuries. He was rushed to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka and was later flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City due to the extent of his injuries.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family as the parents of 5 continue down the road to recovery which has raised about $8,590. If residents missed the haircuts but still want to help the Stegall family, they can click HERE.

