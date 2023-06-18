Local salon steps up to cut down financial toll on Topeka family following crash

FILE
FILE(Taylor Smith / Unsplash via MGN)
By Sarah Motter and Callie Holthaus
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a late-May motorcycle crash left a Topeka family in need, a local salon stepped up to cut down on the financial toll.

On Sunday, June 18, HairSlingers LLC says employees banded together to take care of one of their own at its 1835 NW Topeka Blvd. location with $20 haircuts offered on Father’s Day.

Salon owner John Emslie III said the small band of stylists are closer to family than they are to coworkers. He said Alli Stegall has worked at the salon for about three years. Recently, her husband, Matt, was the victim of a serious motorcycle crash in May. He said the team knew they had to help.

“All of us are family here so we don’t want them to have to struggle any more than they’re already struggling with everything they’re going through,” Emslie said. “So, we’re just kind of doing what we can to help them out and this is something we can do. We may not know how to do a lot of other things, but we know how to do this.”

According to Emslie, the team pulled together a simple fundraiser - for a $20 donation, customers could get their hair cut and know their money was going to help the Stegalls in their time of need.

“We know she’s going through a lot, so we want to be there,” Emslie noted. “It’s just kind of sad she’s not here.”

In late May, Matt Stegall was headed north on Highway 75 on his motorcycle, north of Mayetta, when a van driven by Jimmy A. Tilloston, 73, of Circleville, collided with him. Stegall was left with serious injuries. He was rushed to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka and was later flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City due to the extent of his injuries.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family as the parents of 5 continue down the road to recovery which has raised about $8,590. If residents missed the haircuts but still want to help the Stegall family, they can click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County...
Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction
Kansas Highway Patrol
Horton man dies after jumping from moving SUV
Topeka Rescue Mission acquires former church building
Highway pursuit
Mayetta woman arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship

Latest News

Seaman's Callen Barta commits to Nebraska football
Seaman standout Callen Barta commits to Nebraska
Two Topekans are behind bars for multiple charges, including burglary after being spotted on...
Two Topekans found on roof of condemned hotel arrested for burglary
Washburn School of Law announces on June 18, 2023, that former Dean Jim Concannon has passed...
Washburn School of Law announces passing of former Dean Jim Concannon
FILE
Driver, passenger seriously injured after truck rear-ended on Wichita interstate