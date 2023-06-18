Kansas holds steady with unemployment claims as numbers remain unchanged

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas unemployment claims remain steady as the May labor report indicates no change in claims.

As the Kansas Labor Report recently indicated no change in unemployment and inflation remaining high across the nation, WalletHub.com says on Friday, June 16, that it released its report on Change in Unemployment Rate by State.

In order to find which states are seeing the largest changes, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on unemployment rate statistics from May 2023 to key dates in 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019.

The report ranked Kansas as the state with the least change in unemployment in the region as it came in 28th overall with a 2.9% unemployment rate for May 2023. That is 1.3% fewer claims in the Sunflower State from April, 68.6% fewer claims from May 2020 and 9.5% fewer claims than in May 2019. However, that is still about 18.4% more claims than in May 2022.

Nebraska had the largest change in the region as it was ranked 4th overall with a 1.9% unemployment rate for May 2023. That is 2.8% fewer claims from April, 8.1% fewer claims from May 2022, 68.9% fewer claims from May 2020 and 36.1% fewer claims from May 2019.

Oklahoma ranked 18th overall with an unemployment rate of 2.8%. That is 1.7% fewer claims than in April, 1.7% fewer claims than in May 2022, 70% fewer claims from May 2020 and 3.6% fewer claims from May 2019.

Colorado quickly followed as it was ranked 19th overall with an unemployment rate of 2.8%. That is 0.7% more claims than in April and 13.6% more claims than in May 2019. However, that is still 4.4% fewer claims than in May 2022 and 75.1% fewer claims than in May 2020.

Lastly, Missouri ranked 22nd overall with an unemployment rate of 2.5%. That is 1.2% more claims than in April and 20.5% more claims than in May 2022. However, that is still 71.1% fewer claims than in May 2020 and 15.5% fewer claims than in May 2019.

The report also found that Kansas had the fourth-smallest decrease in unemployment between May 2022 and May 2023 while Missouri had the second smallest. Nebraska was found to have the second-largest decrease in unemployment claims between May 2023 and May 2019 and tied for first with New Hampshire and South Dakota for the lowest unemployment rate.

The locations with the smallest changes in unemployment were:

Nevada Washington, D.C. California Texas Delaware

The states with the largest changes in unemployment include:

New Hampshire South Dakota Vermont Nebraska Maryland

