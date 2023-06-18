Juneteenth outdoor festival held at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There were booths set up at the Capitol building Saturday that explained the roots of Juneteenth and how the state of Kansas played a role in establishing what has since become a federal holiday.

The community got the chance to learn more about the origins of Juneteenth at the We Are One Kansas Juneteenth Outdoor Festival and Celebration.

“We’re very excited about the role that Kansas has played in the Civil War, being the leaders and trailblazers as we’ve been saying, and we’re touring the Capitol today and we had young folks out here vending, organizing, and I love what they’re doing here,” said volunteer coordinator Curtis Pitts.

Pitts said Kansas is tied to the Juneteenth holiday through the abolitionist movement.

“Kansas was the point person for the change and this being a free state. A lot of people were talking about it, Kansas was one of the only states that sent people all over the country to get run away slaves, give them land, give them opportunities,” said Pitts. “They decided to come in the union, people of all races moved here and said ‘we cannot have a state that enslaves people.”

Head coach of the Topeka Blazers Track Club Ramon Riley brought his team to the Capitol to fundraise for an upcoming tournament.

He said the Juneteenth celebration also taught young athletes valuable life lessons.

“Good opportunity, we want to support Juneteenth, we want to support, we try to support the local organizations that are here in Topeka,” said Riley. Anything that has to do with supporting youth, I’ve been doing it now for over 20 years. I’m for any organization that is trying to make better for our young people to give them something to do.”

Pitts said there will be a free food event on Juneteenth outside of the Capitol beginning at 7:00 p.m.

