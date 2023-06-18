Jerome Tang “fired up” for Nowell and Johnson ahead of NBA Draft

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell and forward Keyontae Johnson are among the many athletes who hope to hear their name called during the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The two have been meeting and working out with many NBA teams across the country in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Their now former head coach Jerome Tang told 13 Sports how exciting it is to see all they’ve been up to with various NBA teams.

”It was awesome. I’ve gotten so many great compliments on them for their interviews. And then how well they’re playing. Markquis is in Phoenix right now, so I’m fired up about that. Just excited,” said Coach Tang.

He’s confident that no matter what happens, they’ll find success within professional basketball.

“Whether they get drafted or where they get drafted is not as important as the impact they’re gonna have wherever they go. Because they’re gonna be successful no matter what they do.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas L. Carney, 56, of Topeka, was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County...
Topeka man arrested for deceptive actions of swimming pool construction
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
Former Wamego High teachers sentenced for inappropriate student relationship
A missing man was located injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County.
Missing man found injured after being thrown from a horse in Shawnee County
FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
FILE
Man found shot Friday morning in Topeka

Latest News

Jerome Tang “fired up” for Nowell and Johnson ahead of NBA Draft
Emporia Country Club hosts 2023 Dynamic Discs Open
2023 Dynamic Discs Open hosted at Emporia Country Club
2023 Dynamic Discs Open hosted at Emporia Country Club
Seaman grad Kevin Moranz practicing on a course in his backyard
Seaman grad to compete overseas in Supercross