Jerome Tang “fired up” for Nowell and Johnson ahead of NBA Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell and forward Keyontae Johnson are among the many athletes who hope to hear their name called during the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The two have been meeting and working out with many NBA teams across the country in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Their now former head coach Jerome Tang told 13 Sports how exciting it is to see all they’ve been up to with various NBA teams.

”It was awesome. I’ve gotten so many great compliments on them for their interviews. And then how well they’re playing. Markquis is in Phoenix right now, so I’m fired up about that. Just excited,” said Coach Tang.

He’s confident that no matter what happens, they’ll find success within professional basketball.

“Whether they get drafted or where they get drafted is not as important as the impact they’re gonna have wherever they go. Because they’re gonna be successful no matter what they do.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.