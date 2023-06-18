Jayhawks land highly sought after 4-star safety

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lance Leipold has secured yet another big name recruit for his C/O 2024.

On Sunday, 4-star safety Damani Maxson announced via Twitter he’s committed to KU football, saying he’s 110% home.

The safety out of Clear Lake, TX had 22 other offers from big names like Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, LSU, USC, Oklahoma State, Colorado, and more.

Maxson is the second 4-star defensive back to commit to the Jayhawks in the last week alone.

