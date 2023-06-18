Jayhawks land highly sought after 4-star safety
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lance Leipold has secured yet another big name recruit for his C/O 2024.
On Sunday, 4-star safety Damani Maxson announced via Twitter he’s committed to KU football, saying he’s 110% home.
The safety out of Clear Lake, TX had 22 other offers from big names like Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, LSU, USC, Oklahoma State, Colorado, and more.
Maxson is the second 4-star defensive back to commit to the Jayhawks in the last week alone.
