Jayhawks land highly sought after 4-star safety

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lance Leipold has secured yet another big name recruit for his C/O 2024.

On Sunday, 4-star safety Damani Maxson announced via Twitter he’s committed to KU football, saying he’s 110% home.

LAWRENCE KANSAS, IM HOME📍

110% COMMITTED❗️❗️

Happy Father’s day pops this is for you🙏🏾 ROCK CHALK @CoachLeipold @CoachWallaceKU pic.twitter.com/vZ2dLd52Cn — Damani Maxson (@DamaniMaxson) June 18, 2023

The safety out of Clear Lake, TX had 22 other offers from big names like Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, LSU, USC, Oklahoma State, Colorado, and more.

Maxson is the second 4-star defensive back to commit to the Jayhawks in the last week alone.

